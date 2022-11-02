TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sentence for a man that was found guilty of a DUI crash that killed two victims and injured a third was handed down by the Tulare County Superior Court, according to the Office of the District Attorney County of Tulare.

Officials say that at 3:30 p.m. on July 8, 2017, the victim’s vehicle was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Hillman and Cartmill in Tulare when 58-year-old Servando Lopez rear-ended them at an estimated speed of 50 to 60 mph.

According to officials, there were three people inside the vehicle including an adult female driver and her two children, a 19-year-old female, and a 12-year-old male. The force of the impact pushed the vehicles into the middle of the intersection.

Despite life-saving efforts, the two children died of blunt-force trauma. At the time of the incident, Lopez’s blood alcohol content was .23%.

On September 25, 2022, Lopez pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, driving with a .08% BAC causing injury, and the special allegations of causing great bodily injury and having an excess of over .15%. Lopez possesses a prior misdemeanor DUI conviction from early 2017 according to officials.

The Tulare County Superior Court sentenced Lopez to life in prison. Under current California law, Lopez must serve 20 years in prison before receiving parole consideration.