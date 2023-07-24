TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare man has been found guilty of 61 counts of child molestation, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say 76-year-old Arthur Pena Alvidrez had commented all the crimes against a female victim under the age of 14.

The jury also found special allegations of substantial sexual conduct and that his crimes

were committed against multiple victims. Each count is a felony and is considered a strike

offense.

Alvidrez’s alleged crimes occurred in the following time frame:

• Thirteen of the crimes occurred between January 15, 2012, and February 1, 2018, against a

female victim, who was between the ages of seven and thirteen at the time of the sexual

assaults.

• Thirty-eight of the crimes occurred between December 10, 2008, and February 22, 2018,

against a female victim, who was between the ages of five and fourteen at the time of the sexual

assaults.

• Nine of the crimes occurred between June 4, 2007, and June 3, 2010, against a female

victim, who was between the ages of eleven and thirteen at the time of the sexual assaults.

• One of the crimes occurred between January 1, 2015, and April 26, 2017, against a female

victim, who was between the ages of eleven and thirteen years old at the time of the sexual

assaults.

Officials say all the crimes occurred in the City of Tulare.

Sentencing is set for August 31, 2023, where Alvidrez faces 888 years to life in state prison.

Alvidrez will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.