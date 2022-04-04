TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators were able to find a child in Mississippi and return her to her father, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office (TCDA).

On Nov. 30, 2021, the Tulare County Superior Court granted joint custody to the child’s father and her mother, Sierra Russell.

The father attempted to locate his daughter on his own between August 2021 and Nov. 2021, but was unsuccessful, according to officials.

On Dec. 3, 2021, the TCDA issued a court order allowing the TCDA Child Abduction Unit to find the missing child.

Investigators say they tried to get the cooperation of Russell, and her relatives, but were unsuccessful.

The TCDA was able to work with the Harrison County Mississippi Superior Court to issue an order in Harrison County allowing investigators to proceed with recovering the child.

On March 23, investigators and officers say they were able to locate Russell and the child. The child was returned to her father later that same day.