TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who is serving a life sentence in prison for a child abuse death involving an adopted child has been denied parole again, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office.

During a virtual hearing on Friday, October 6, prosecutors secured the denial of parole for 64-year-old Angela Thompson, in the 2000 child abuse death of her adopted daughter. Officials say the denial is for five years.

In October 2001, a jury convicted Thompson of second-degree murder, assault on a child likely to cause great bodily injury or death, and child abuse. The court sentenced her to 25 years to life in prison.

On September 7, 2000, officials say Thompson was at an urgent care appointment when one of the twelve children came in from the family car saying that the victim, a five-year-old girl, was not breathing.

A staff member from the clinic rushed the girl to Sierra View Hospital in Porterville where doctors were unable to revive her.

At the hospital, officials say the victim had a 105-degree temperature and exhibited multiple signs of extreme child abuse including scarring consistent with restraining devices, burn scarring from hot liquid, multiple bone fractures, and physical signs of severe sexual abuse.

Initially reluctant to cooperate with law enforcement out of fear of Thompson, two of the children came forward with information regarding rampant abuse.

Officials say the children reported that on the day of the crime, Thompson ordered a 17-year-old to sit on the victim’s back during a four to five-hour car ride from Travis Air Force Base to Porterville, where the victim screamed and cried during the entirety of the trip and was denied water by Thompson.

According to officials the children’s statements and medical evidence led doctors to declare the cause of death as positional asphyxiation, and officials say that further investigation revealed a harrowing pattern of abuse perpetrated by Thompson against her adopted children, some acts of which were given names.

“Crying” meant putting a plastic bag over the child’s face.

“Gurgled” meant force-feeding in which Thompson would put on rubber gloves and force food down the children’s throats. Officials say Thompson would do this when the children were not eating fast enough.

“Plunging” meant putting the children in the bathtub with their faces under a running faucet.

“Poking” involved being poked on the hands, feet, underarms, mouth, gums, ear, or lips with a needle or safety pin.

Officials say much of the abuse consisted of spankings with belts or spoons or hitting the kneecaps with a rod.

Prior to the crime in late 1999, officials say the victim was hospitalized for a skull fracture after an alleged fall from a bunk bed, but in a later review, a neurosurgeon determined the injury had a high probability of infliction. Officials say at the child’s pre-adoption physical in 1999, no injuries were observed.