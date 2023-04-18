FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people have been charged with financial abuse and identity theft of an 81-year-old man, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say charges were filed against 48-year-old Gina Abercrombie and 48-year-old Justin Teel, both of Pleasanton – and 81-year-old Beverly Rutherford, of Arizona.

It is alleged that from Feb. 9, 2017, through Jan.31, 2022, the defendants committed financial elder abuse and fraud against the stepfather of Abercrombie, officials say.

While Abercrombie was entrusted with the management of the business owned by her stepfather as well as his personal finances, authorities say it is estimated that over $700,000 was stolen.

Together, with her fiancé, Teel, it is alleged that they participated in applying for business loans pretending to be Abercrombie’s stepfather, according to officials.

It is further alleged that from Feb. 9, 2017, through March 24, 2020, Rutherford, while acting as the caretaker of the victim, worked with both Abercrombie and Teel to isolate and influence the victim which contributed to the theft from the victim and his estate, officials say.

If convicted of all charges and allegations, Abercrombie and Teel face over five years in custody and Rutherford faces three years in custody. Their arraignment in Fresno County Superior Court is set for Wednesday morning.