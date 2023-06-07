TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for the 2015 assault and murder of his girlfriend’s two-year-old son, according to the Tulare County District Attorney.

Officials say 29-year-old Izzac Murillo was charged with 54 years to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend’s two-year-old son in 2015.

Around 4:38 a.m. on July 24, 2015, Porterville Police officers responded to a residence where a two-year-old boy was found unresponsive and not breathing, according to authorities.

At the hospital, medical personnel said the victim’s abdomen and genital area appeared swollen and that he had possibly suffered internal injuries.

According to hospital officials, the victim also had bruises on his head, face, chin, and abrasions to his lips and gums consistent with being struck in the face. The victim was transported to Valley Children’s where he succumbed to his injuries approximately eight hours later.

Doctors informed police that they were unable to stop severe internal bleeding

coming from lacerations and the complete severing of the victim’s bowel. The victim also

had bruising on his genitals. Doctors compared the totality of injuries as “similar to what

would be seen in a car collision victim whose abdomen had impacted the steering wheel

violently.”

As medical personnel tended to the victim, officers spoke with the victim’s mother,

29-year-old Adriana Vasquez. Officials say Vasquez had visible bruising to her face and left eye and indicated that Murillo was a violent man prone to physical abuse, including restraining

her with rope in a bedroom.

After further investigation, officers say it is believed that Murillo beat the child in the early morning hours. During a search of the residence, detectives discovered rope and brass knuckles in the bedroom used by Murillo.

According to the DA’s office, Vasquez, a methamphetamine user, had two other young children in the house who say they consistently witnessed or experienced Murillo’s violent outbursts.

Murillo was arrested on September 30, 2015. Vasquez was also arrested for willfully putting her children in danger by using methamphetamine on a consistent basis while the children were in her care.

In April 2016, officials say Vasquez pleaded no contest to child abuse likely to cause great bodily

injury or death and two additional counts of child abuse. She was sentenced to 8 years in

prison in May 2018.

In April 2023, officials say Murillo pleaded no contest to first-degree murder, assault on a child

causing death, domestic violence, false imprisonment by violence, and possession of

metal knuckles.