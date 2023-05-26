TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 52-year-old man from Tulare has been sentenced to 300 years to life in prison for child molestation, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

Prosecutors say they secured a guilty verdict for 52-year-old Brian Arey on 20 counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14. Official documents say the jury also confirmed substantial sexual conduct – and that his crimes were committed against multiple victims.

Steven Arey – Tulare County DA’s Office

Steven Arey – Tulare County DA’s Office

The DA’s office says each count is a felony and is considered a strike offense. Officials say the crimes were committed against three victims. Each of the sexual assault crimes occurred in the City of Tulare.

• 18 of the crimes occurred between January 1, 1996, and November 1, 2002, against a male victim, who was between the ages of seven and 13 at the time of the sexual assaults.

• One of the crimes occurred between January 1, 1996, and August 29, 2000, against a female victim, who was between the ages of 10 and 13 at the time of the sexual assault.

• One of the crimes occurred between January 1, 1996, and March 5, 2001, against a female victim, who was between the ages of eight and 13 at the time of the sexual assault.

Officials with the District Attorney’s office say that, in addition to his sentence, Arey will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.