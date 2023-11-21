VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 42-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for child molestation on Friday, according to the Tulare County DA’s office.

On Oct. 23, 42-year-old Octavio Larios pleaded no contest to one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years old or younger and one count of forcible lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen. Officials say the crimes took place between July 2016 and July 2020 in Tulare.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the victim was between 10 and 14 years old at the time of the assaults. Larios must serve 25 years before being eligible for parole. He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.