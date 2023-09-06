TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A life sentence has been given to a man in Tulare County after he was found guilty of more than 20 counts of child molestation, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say 56-year-old Fernando Abarca Barragan was sentenced to 226 years to life in prison for child molestation and lifetime sex offender registration.

On August 8, 2023, a jury found Barragan guilty of 22 counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen and one count of lewd act upon a child aged fourteen or fifteen.

The jury also found the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and that his crimes were committed against multiple victims. Each count is a felony and is considered a strike offense.

female victim, who was between the ages of seven and 13 at the time of the sexual assaults. Two of the crimes occurred between February 5, 1998, and February 4, 2005, against a

male victim, who was between the ages of seven and nine at the time of the sexual assaults. Twelve of the crimes occurred between December 10, 2002, and December 9, 2009,

against a female victim, who was between the ages of seven and 13 at the time of the sexual assaults. An additional crime against the same victim occurred between December 10, 2009, and December 9, 2011, when she was 14 to 15-years-old. One of the crimes occurred between November 14, 2010, and November 13, 2014, against

a female victim, who was between the ages of eight and 10 at the time of the sexual assaults. One of the crimes occurred between January 1, 2007, and December 31, 2008, against a

Officials say all the sexual assault crimes occurred in the Porterville area.