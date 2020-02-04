DA: This 24-year-old was found guilty of violent crimes against his wife

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An Earlimart man has been found guilty of a series of violent crimes towards his wife, which took place while they were in a car with their infant child, according to Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

Eddie Lopez, 24, was found guilty of charges including attempted murder, kidnapping, corporal injury of a spouse, and assault with a deadly weapon. The verdict was announced inside Tulare County Superior Court on Friday.

According to the DA’s office, Lopez’s crimes began in Earlimart on Nov. 18, 2018, when he got into an argument with a family member. He then got into a car with his wife, their infant child, and a friend, and began driving to northern California before turning around and returning to Earlimart. While inside the car, Lopez struck his wife multiple times causing her to lose consciousness and suffer bruising. The victim was eventually able to escape and get help.

The District Attorney’s Office adds that Lopez was out on bail at the time for unlawful intercourse with a person under the age of 18.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 3. Lopez faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.