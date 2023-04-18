FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against two Fresno men for taking the life of 41-year-old Adavier Thomas over the weekend.

33-year-old Malcolm Jamal McCoy and 39-year-old Faheem Karim Muhammad have been charged with the murder of Thomas, according to officials.

Authorities say it is alleged that on April 16, McCoy and Muhammad were in the parking lot of Zack’s Market in Southwest Fresno when McCoy exited the suspect vehicle and shot at an unidentified male, and then shot Thomas multiple times, causing his death.

Both suspects fled the scene in the suspect vehicle.

Nearby Fresno Police Department officers who heard the gunshots followed the suspect’s vehicle and say the driver, Muhammad, evaded police, and a pursuit ensued until they were ultimately stopped.

Prior to the killing of Thomas, officials say the two suspects are alleged to have assaulted two

other individuals nearby with a firearm.

Both defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in Fresno County Superior Court on Wednesday morning.