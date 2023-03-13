CORRECTION: This article previously stated that a second defendant had also been sentenced.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was charged with possession and sales of fentanyl – in a case Fresno County prosecutors linked to a fentanyl-related murder charge – was sentenced on Monday.

Alejandro Valverde-Nuno was accused of being an accessory after the fact, possession of fentanyl for sale, and sales of fentanyl in Fresno County.

On Monday, Valverde-Nuno was sentenced to a total aggregate term of six years in local prison pursuant to section 1170(h), which mandates that certain felons sentenced to prison to serve their time in county jails as opposed to state prisons

The court further ordered that Valverde-Nuno serve five years of the sentence in custody and one year on mandatory supervision.