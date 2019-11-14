DA: Sexually violent predator will not be released into Merced County

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A sexually violent predator from Ventura County will not be released into Merced County, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Earlier this month, the DA’s office alerted locals that Ross Wollschlager may be released into Merced County by the Department of State Hospitals. Wollschlager would have been monitored for a year and then eligible for a full release from supervision.

On Wednesday, the District Attorney’s office confirmed Wollschlager will instead be released into Ventura County. A court hearing has been set for Dec. 13 to set a specific date.

Wollschlager was originally convicted of rape by force, rape by false pretenses, and lewd and lascivious acts on a 10-year-old. He served a 13 year and eight month sentence.

