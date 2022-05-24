FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect who was arrested after a standoff at a Fresno grocery store has been charged with a felony complaint that includes several crimes, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, the DA’s office announced that 28-year-old Pheng Vang from Fresno was charged with a felony complaint including evading an officer, receiving stolen property, and felony vandalism.

The DA’s office said the charges are related to an incident that began on May 19 at River Park in Fresno and ended with Vang’s arrest on May 21 after a police standoff, that exceeded 20 hours at the Save Mart on First Street and Nees Avenue.

The complaint also alleges that Vang has suffered four prior serious felony convictions according to the DA’s office.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, on May 19, an off-duty deputy identified a suspect vehicle connected to a burglary in south Fresno County near the Macy’s in Fresno’s River Park shopping center. The deputy saw the wanted suspect leaving the store and heading towards the vehicle, authorities say.

The deputy said they contacted detectives who responded to the shopping center. As they responded, Vang jumped into the vehicle, officials say. As deputies attempted to keep Vang from leaving the parking lot in the vehicle, officials say he used the vehicle to ram several cars.

Vang was able to escape the area and authorities pursued him, officials say. The short pursuit ended at First and Nees avenues before Vang fled on foot to the Save Mart supermarket, leading to the nearly day-long standoff.

Vang is scheduled to be arranged on May 25, according to officials.