TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A registered sex offender was sentenced Monday to life in prison for molesting a child, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office announced that 64-year-old Sidney Russell was sentenced to 75 years to life in prison for child molestation. During a trial in May, Russell was convicted by a jury on two felony counts of forcible lewd act upon a child under the age of 14.

According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, Russell received a previous sex-crime sentence in 1992 and was sentenced to 27 years in state prison. Then in 2019, Russell was convicted of misdemeanor sexual battery and served time in a local jail.

The first arrest required him to register as a lifetime sex offender following his release from prison.