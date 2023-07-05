PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville woman who allegedly killed her boyfriend with a hammer five years ago has been convicted of murder, according to the Tulare District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say a conviction was secured against 55-year-old Rosa Baca for the murder of her boyfriend in December 2018.

Officials say around 8:15 a.m. on December 17, 2018, Porterville Police and emergency services responded to a trailer on South Indiana Street for a report of a man in need of medical services.

Baca stated that she and her boyfriend, the 38-year-old victim, had an argument the night prior which led to his departure and early morning return with injuries, no shirt, and no shoes.

Officials say despite being shoeless, the victim supposedly returned to the trailer and had clean feet. There was no apparent evidence of a struggle or blood.

Baca told police she had not driven anywhere during the rainy night and morning. However,

Officers noticed that Baca’s car was warm to the touch indicating that it had been recently driven, and mud tracks from the vehicle were evident.

Under questioning, Baca eventually admitted that she had kicked the victim, beat him with a hammer, and driven his and her clothes to a dumpster.

Nearby video surveillance confirmed her car making multiple trips away from the residence during the call for help. The victim died the next day at a local hospital.

At trial, the jury convicted Baca of first-degree murder with the special circumstance that she

inflicted torture and the special allegation that she used a deadly weapon.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 31, where officials say Baca faces the possibility of life in prison without the possibility of parole.