TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man has been sentenced to spend over 600 years in prison following his sentencing on child molestation charges, officials with the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

According to the DA’s office, 37-year-old Armando Martinez was sentenced to 612 years to life in prison for child molestation.

Court documents indicate that on October 19, 2022, a jury found Martinez guilty of six counts of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years or younger, one count of oral copulation with a child ten years or younger, 19 counts of forcible lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen, four counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen and one count of forcible rape.

The DA’s office said the jury also found true the special allegations of substantial sexual conduct and that the crimes were committed against multiple victims. Each count is a felony and is considered a strike offense.

According to court documents, 23 of the crimes were committed between July 18, 2008, and August 5, 2018, against one girl, who was between four and fourteen years old at the time of the sexual assaults.

The remaining eight crimes were committed between February 28, 2017, and August 5, 2018, against another girl who was between seven and eight years old at the time of the sexual assaults. All of the crimes occurred in Porterville, officials added.

According to Tulare County prosecutors, Martinez will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.