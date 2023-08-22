PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man was sentenced to life in prison for child

molestation against four victims, according to the Tulare District Attorney.

Officials say 31-year-old Natharan Giovanni Ruiz was sentenced on Tuesday to 156 years to life in prison.

On Friday, March 3, 2023, prosecutors secured a guilty verdict against Ruiz for child molestation against four separate victims.

At trial, the jury found Ruiz guilty on 13 counts including eleven counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen, and one count of contacting a minor.

The jury also found true the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and that his crimes

were committed against multiple victims. Each count is a felony, and twelve of the thirteen counts are considered strike offenses.

• Six of the crimes occurred between April 5, 2012, and April 4, 2017, against a

female victim, who was between the ages of nine and thirteen at the time of the

sexual assaults.

• Two of the crimes occurred between November 8, 2011, and November 7, 2012,

against a female victim, who was ten years old at the time of the sexual assaults.

• Two of the crimes occurred between June 1, 2011, and January 1, 2015, against a

female victim, who was between the ages of nine and thirteen years old at the

time of the sexual assaults.

• Three of the crimes occurred between November 23, 2015, and December 1, 2015,

against a female victim, who was nine years old at the time of the sexual assaults.

Officials say the sexual assault crimes occurred in the Porterville and Lindsay areas.

Ruiz will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.