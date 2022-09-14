PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was sentenced on Tuesday, September 13 to life in state prison for child molestation according to the Office of the District Attorney, Tulare County.

According to officials, 30-year-old Juan Gutierrez was sentenced in Department 6 of the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, to 40 years to life in prison for child molestation. Gutierrez will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Officials say that on July 29, 2022, Gutierrez pleaded no contest to one count of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years old or younger and one count of sexual penetration with a child 10 years or younger. Each count is a felony and is considered a strike offense.

The crimes occurred between December 26, 2013, and October 1, 2020, against one female victim between three and nine years old at the time of the sexual assaults according to officials.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Wayt of the Crimes against Children Division and was investigated by Corporal Maria Aguillon and Corporal Cody Martin the Porterville Police Department.