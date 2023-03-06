PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney’s office announced Monday that prosecutors have secured a guilty verdict against a Porterville man for child molestation against four victims.

On Friday, the jury found 30-year-old Natharan Giovanni Ruiz guilty of one count of oral copulation with a minor under the age of ten, eleven counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14, and one count of contacting a minor. Officials say each count is a felony, and 12 counts are considered strike offenses.

Officials say Ruiz was facing charges for the following crimes:

female victim, between the ages of nine and thirteen at the time of the sexual assaults. Two of the crimes occurred between Nov. 8, 2011, and Nov. 7, 2012,

against a female victim, who was ten years old at the time of the sexual assaults. Two of the crimes occurred between June 1, 2011, and Jan. 1, 2015, against a

female victim, who was between the ages of nine and thirteen years old at the time of the sexual assaults. Three of the crimes occurred between Nov. 23, 2015, and Dec. 1, 2015,

against a female victim, who was nine years old at the time of the sexual assaults.

The sexual assault crimes occurred in the Porterville and Lindsay areas, according to prosecutors.

The DA says sentencing is set for May 3, where Ruiz faces 154 years to life in state prison. Ruiz will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.