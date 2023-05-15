TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A virtual hearing was held on Thursday in which Tulare County prosecutors secured a three-year denial of parole for Gary Brasuell, for the beating and murder of a 67-year-old man in 1995.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Brasuell sometimes stayed with the victim at his Exeter home, although the victim’s family had a strong disagreement on this. On June 16, 1995, the victim was found by a family member who would often check in on him and deliver him groceries. The victim was discovered in a chair, covered with a sheet with his cane across his lap.

According to Brasuell, he got into an argument with the victim, who allegedly hit him with his cane. He then grabbed the victim’s cane and beat him with it, which caused bruising, lacerations, two broken ribs, a broken breastbone, and broken dentures.

Brasuell then, afraid of getting in trouble, got a rope and strangled the victim “to put him out of his misery,” according to officials

The District Attorney’s office stated that this is Brasuell’s second parole hearing.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Brasuell was found guilty of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon in October 1997. He was sentenced to 26 years to life in state prison. He is currently serving a life sentence at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione.