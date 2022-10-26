TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A drunk driver who killed a 19-year-old girl in 2001 has been denied parole, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, prosecutors said they were able to secure a denial of parole for 43-year-old Clint Livermore. Livermore was sentenced to prison time after he was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Katie Owens.

Around 8:00 p.m. on December 23, 2001, officers with the California Highway Patrol were called out to the crash in the area of Avenue 208 and Road 232 near Strathmore.

While investigating, officers said they learned that Livermore was drunk and high on meth while participating in a ‘blackout,’ where drivers turn off their headlights on purpose.

Investigators said Livermore was going more than 60 miles per hour when he ran a stop sign, crashing into Owens’ vehicle and killing her.

While in prison, officials said Livermore has been caught and disciplined for continuing to use drugs and alcohol.

Officials said Livermore has now applied for parole three times but has been denied each time.