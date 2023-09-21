TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County man has been denied parole for charges related to child molestation, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

On September 14, 2023, via a virtual hearing, prosecutors secured the denial of parole for 76-year-old Luis Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is currently serving a life sentence at the California Substance Abuse Facility in Corcoran following a conviction for child molestation.

Officials say from 2002 to 2006, Gonzalez molested two minor victims.

In 2010, Gonzalez was convicted by a jury of 13 counts of child molestation and was sentenced to 195 years of life in prison.

This was Gonzalez’s first parole hearing; officials say he is not eligible for a second hearing until 2029.