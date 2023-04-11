TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole has been denied for a 75-year-old Tulare County man who killed his wife in 1979 and fled to Mexico, officials with the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

DA officials said on March 29, 2023 prosecutors secured a five-year denial of parole for 75-year-old Jose Nava for the 1979 murder. Nava is currently serving a life sentence at California State Prison Solano.

According to court documents, on Sept. 14, 1979, Nava was intoxicated and his friend drove to Lindsay so Nava could kill his wife – identified as Irene Vasquez – who had filed for divorce just a few weeks earlier.

Officials say they drove around looking for the victim for two or three hours, eventually parking and waiting near her house. When the victim returned home from work with her 13-year-old daughter, Nava exited the vehicle and walked toward the home eventually entering through a back window.

The victim’s daughter was talking to a friend at the front door when she heard the victim scream. When she turned, she witnessed Nava standing in the kitchen and pointing a gun at the victim, DA authorities say. The 13-year-old fled the home to call 911 and heard four rapid gunshots. After contacting the police, she ran back to the home and found the victim covered in blood in the corner of the living room.

Prosecutors say, Nava returned to his friend’s vehicle and admitted to having killed his wife, stating he “was not sorry and he would kill her again if she were ever born again.”

Court documents show, Nava subsequently fled to Ensenada, Mexico, and avoided capture for nearly sixteen years until he surrendered himself in April 1996 at the port-of-entry in San Diego.

In the summer of 1997, Nava was convicted of second-degree murder with the use of a firearm and sentenced to 17 years to life in prison, according to official records.

Tulare County DA officials say this was Nava’s fourth denial of parole.