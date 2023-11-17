DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office sent a statement on Friday regarding the three suspects in the Dinuba teacher homicide investigation.

The statement sent by the DA says that “no criminal charges have been filed.”

The Office of the District Attorney is asking the Dinuba Police Department to complete additional investigative efforts regarding the death of a Dinuba man early in the morning of November 6, 2023. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed. On Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, the Office of the District Attorney asked for additional investigative findings from the Dinuba Police Department. Our office has not yet received those additional reports. Stuart F Anderson with the Tulare County District’s Attorney Office.

In the statement, the DA office also says the “available evidence must establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Police departments may make an arrest based on probable cause. However, to file a criminal case for prosecution, the available evidence must establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The Office of the District Attorney will provide updates when appropriate to maintain the integrity of this complex and extensive investigation. Stuart F Anderson with the Tulare County District’s Attorney Office.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Dinuba Police Department at (559) 591-5914.