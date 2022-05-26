MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman pled no contest to embezzlement and filing false tax returns in court, according to Merced County District Attorney’s Office officials

On Wednesday, Robin Recla, also known as Robin Berard, pled no contest to embezzlement and filing false tax return, according to the DA’s office.

Recla embezzled about $300,000 from six investors in Los Banos, as well as failed to claim the profits on her income tax return, according to court documents.

In 2018, a group of investors pooled funds with the intent of opening a restaurant in the Los Banos area, and Recla was in charge of directing the project, according to officials. However, according to court documents, investors were alerted to issues when they were notified that business accounts were overdrawn by their banks.

A team of investigators traced transactions and was able to find Recla using the funds for personal uses The investigators say that they found over $150,00 in checks Recla wrote to herself and a withdrawal of $24,900 in cash from an A.T.M.

The investigators also claim Recla used the investor’s funds for travel and the purchase of personal items like furniture.

Recla will appear in court again on Aug. 17, and faces maximum sentencing of up to two years and eight months in prison.