FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno.

Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The Tulare County DA’s office says they received the domestic violence investigation from the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office to review for potential criminal charges.

Upon review, the DA says it is their conclusion that they are unable to proceed with criminal charges in this matter due to a lack of sufficient, admissible corroborating evidence to support a charge.

The DA says they are also in receipt of a letter dated December 29, 2022, from the Law Office of Mark W. Coleman who represents the alleged victim in this investigation.

The letter expressed the victim’s wishes in this matter which were to not move forward with this investigation, to have no further contact from police or prosecutors as well as her preemptive refusal to testify.