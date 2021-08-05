DA: No charges for Central Unified superintendent after arrest

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The district attorney of Madera County will not pursue charges against Central Unified School District superintendent Andrew Alvarado, the DA’s office announced Thursday.

Attorneys for Madera County said that they will not be able to prove charges against Alvarado beyond a reasonable doubt.

“We take domestic violence very seriously as prosecutors,” said a release from the Madera County district attorney’s office. “I have personally spent much of my career prosecuting this pernicious crime. It is nearly impossible to overestimate the havoc it wreaks on families here in our valley as well as throughout our state and nation.”

Alvarado was arrested in June on a felony charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse. Days later he was placed on paid administrative leave following a decision by Central Unified School District’s Board of Trustees.

The board announced in June they would be launching their own administrative investigation.