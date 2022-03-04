FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials from the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that charges will not be filed relating to a December 2021 incident involving Sanger mayor Eli Ontiveros.

“After carefully reviewing the investigative reports, assessing the admissible evidence, and anticipating all potential defenses, we’ve reached the conclusion that we cannot prove the allegations “beyond a reasonable doubt,'” said Jerry Stanley, Assistant District Attorney for the County of Fresno. “Thus, no charges will be filed relating to the December 2021 incident.”

The incident took place in Sanger – but because it involved a public official, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation from the Sanger Police Department.