FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that it has now filed charges against a man for the alleged murder of his parents over the weekend.

Officials say 22-year-old Julian McElhaney of Fresno has been charged with the murders of his 55-year-old father, William McElhaney, and his 64-year-old mother, Sylvia McElhaney.

Around 3:30 p.m. on April 10, Fresno police officers were called out to a home near 10th Street and Stuart Avenue after it was reported that shots had been fired.

As officers were driving to the home, they say Julian called 911 to report that he had just shot his parents before he sat down in the front yard and waited for police to arrive.

When officers arrived, officers found William dead from gunshot wounds in the front yard with Julian, and Slyvia shot to death inside of the home.

Officers arrested Julian at the home and he was booked into the Fresno County Jail on two counts of murder, with two enhancements of personal use of a firearm causing death.

If convicted of all charges, Julian will be facing a potential death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The DA’s Office says it is still deciding whether it will seek the death penalty in this case and will make an announcement on that decision at a later date.

Julian’s arraignment has been set for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13.