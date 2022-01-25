DA: Mom charged with deaths of her 3 children to face Merced County judge

Patricia Ortiz (image courtesy of Merced County)

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County woman who the DA’s office has formally charged in connection with the death of her three children is set to appear before a judge on Wednesday, according to court records.

Patricia Ortiz is accused of causing the deaths of 8-year-old Anna Ortiz Lara, 5-year-old Matteo Ortiz Lara, and 3-year-old Alexa Ortiz Lara. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office says Ortiz is being held in custody at Marie Green psychiatric center.

Ortiz’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday morning inside Merced County Superior Court.

