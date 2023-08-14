MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer with the Merced Police Department has been charged with a series of felony charges, including second-degree robbery and assault by a public officer, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the DA’s office, Jacob Paynter’s charges stem from events that took place on November 24 in both the City of Merced and Merced County.

In a statement by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:45 a.m. on November 24, they responded to the area of Beachwood Drive and Santa Fe Drive for an injured person in the roadway. Deputies say the victim told them he was taken there by Merced Police Officer Jacob Paynter – and then assaulted. He also said that his personal property was taken from him and never returned.

According to the DA’s office, the charges filed against Jacob Paynter are:

Kidnapping.

Second Degree Robbery.

Assault by a Public Officer.

False Imprisonment.

Filing a false report.

Petty Theft.

Officer acting without regular process.

Officials say the Merced County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and submitted it to the DA’s office. A grand jury chose to indict Jacob Paynter on Friday.

The DA says Paynter is due to return to court on August 31 for a readiness conference and a trial is set for October 3.