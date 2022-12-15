MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man previously convicted of multiple sexual abuse against a child charges was sentenced on Thursday, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the DA’s office, Martin Villalobos was convicted on Oct. 25, 2022, of five counts of sexual abuse on a child under the age of 10.

On Thursday, Villalobos was sentenced to 170 years to life in prison.

During the investigation, officers with the Merced Police Department said they learned that Villalobos had sexually abused a child over the course of three years. He was found guilty by the jury to have sexually abused an immediate family member.