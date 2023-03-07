MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County District Attorney’s office announced a conviction for a man accused of domestic violence on his family.

The Merced DA says 40-year-old, Andrew Ericson Ramirez, has been convicted of felony domestic violence and felony false imprisonment on the mother of his children on Christmas Day in 2021.

Officials say the assault lasted a significant period of time, where Ramirez continually prevented the victim from leaving the residence.

Once the victim was finally able to escape, she contacted a neighbor who called the police and took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries, according to officials.

The Merced DA says Ramirez has prior convictions for domestic violence. Ramirez will be sentenced on March 16 and faces a maximum of 5 years in prison.