Photo of one of the fire extinguishers provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects from Washington state were charged with transporting fentanyl with the intention of selling it by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, officials announced Wednesday.

According to the DA’s office, deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-5 and Russell Avenue in Firebaugh. 21-year-old Brian Rangel and 29-year-old Martin Velazquez were the occupants.

Booking photo of Brian Rangel provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Booking photo of Martin Velazquez provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they found three altered fire extinguishers filled with more than 15 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills, two firearms, one reported stolen.

Both suspects face multiple charges related to the transportation of fentanyl with the purpose of selling it and possession of firearms. Authorities say they have previous convictions in the state of Washington.

If convicted, Rangel and Velazquez could face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. Both suspects were booked into the Fresno County Jail and are scheduled to appear in Fresno County Superior Court on Thursday.