Fresno Police Department officials say Abel Echartea was arrested in Indiana for the 2020 homicide.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man who had fled to Indiana was found guilty of second-degree murder, according to Fresno County District Attorney’s Office officials.

Monday, the DA’s office says 33-year-old Abel Echartea from Fresno was found guilty of second-degree murder, with the enhancement that he personally discharged a firearm and caused great bodily injury or death to be true.

On Dec. 23, 2020, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Fruit Avenue.

Upon arrival, police say they located Philip Ozuna, 37 of Fresno, on the ground suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Ozuna was sent to a nearby hospital but was pronounced deceased shortly after.

During their investigation into the incident, detectives say they identified Echartea from Fresno, was identified as a suspect in the case. Investigators say they also learned that Echartea had potentially fled the state.

In January, members of the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Echartea in Marion, Indiana, according to officials.

According to officials, Echartea is a known gang member.

DA’s office officials say that Echartea could face 40 years to life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 1.