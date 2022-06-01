FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a fatal stabbing that killed his wife has had charges filed against him, according to Fresno County District Attorney officials.

It is alleged that on May 28, Rafael Reynosa fatally stabbed Bianca Reynosa in their home in Huron during a domestic dispute, according to DA office officials.

According to detectives, before he was taken into custody, Rafael Reynosa attempted suicide, and was taken to an area hospital with “minor stab wound injuries.”

Officials say Rafael has had a charge of one count of murder and one enhancement of personal use of a deadly and dangerous weapon filed.

Rafael Reynosa is scheduled to appear in Fresno County Superior Court on June 2.