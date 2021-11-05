DA: Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting Fresno County deputy in 2019

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A judge has sentenced a Tollhouse man to prison two years after he shot a Fresno County Deputy Sheriff on Friday, according to Fresno District Attorney officials.

Authorities say on Oct. 4, Michael Congdon pleaded guilty to shooting Deputy Sheriff John Erickson on July 2, 2019.

Officials say Erickson and his civilian ride-along were fired at by Congdon when responding to a call for shots being fired at a water tank in Tollhouse. Erickson was shot three times by Congdon, once in the back and once in each leg, according to D.A. officials.

The D.A.’s office says Congdon pleaded guilty to the attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and animal cruelty.

Authorities say Congdon was sentenced to 50 years and eight months to life in state prison.