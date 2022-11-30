FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was sentenced to 52 years to life for killing his wife and mother-in-law, according to the Fresno County District Attorney.

Officials say that 55-year-old Dave McCann of Clovis was sentenced today to 52 years to life in state prison for the May 7, 2016, first-degree murders of 37-year-old Tierney Cooper-McCann of Clovis and 68-year-old Judith Cooper of Paso Robles, as well as enhancements for the personal use of a knife.

According to officials on May 7, 2016, McCann broke down the front door of Tierney Cooper-McCann’s (his wife) home in Clovis and slit her throat, killing her. He then repeatedly stabbed his mother-in-law, Judith Cooper, killing her as well. After the murders, McCann stole a Penske truck and fled to the central coast. After an extensive manhunt, McCann was arrested in Seaside on May 11, 2016.

Officials say that on September 21, 2022, McCann pled no contest to two counts of first-degree murder and admitted enhancements for the personal use of a knife.

In accordance with Penal Code section 3055, McCann will be eligible for Elderly Parole in 2036.