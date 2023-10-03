TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 34-year-old man was sentenced in a Tulare County Superior Court room to state prison for possession of fentanyl for sale and gun crimes.

The Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward says Jose Delgado was sentenced to 5 years, 4 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl for sale and felon in possession of a firearm.

In early September Ward says Delgado pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl for sale and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the District Attorney in March 2023, Tulare Police Department officers received a tip about drugs being sold out of a home. During surveillance, officers noted a car arrive and leave just a few minutes later. The officers conducted a traffic stop and contacted Delgado and codefendant Amanda Martinez. Officers searched the vehicle and located over 200 fentanyl pills, 6.1 grams of fentanyl powder, 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, and two handguns. Both Delgado and Martinez were taken into custody.

Delgado is a six-time convicted felon and possesses a 2019 strike offense for assault with a firearm. In July 2023, Martinez pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, according to Ward.