FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man convicted of repeatedly molesting a teenage boy has been sentenced, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, the DA’s office announced that Frank Lind had been sentenced to 75 years to life in state prision after he was found guilty on all counts by a jury on April 14.

Officials say Lind had taken advantage of a teenage boy who he had hired to help him with odd jobs around the house.

Lind’s sentence was enhanced due to prior strikes stemming from child molest convictions in 1987.