FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Megan Troen, also of Tracy.

On July 20, 2015, investigators said that Schreiner shot Treon several times, including once in the back of her head.

After the murder, officials said Troen’s body was found floating in California Aqueduct near Firebaugh on July 30, 2015.

During an investigation, authorities said they discovered that Schreiner had made a ‘kill list’ with supplies he needed to carry out Troen’s murder.