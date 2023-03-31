TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old has been sentenced for a series of burglary incidents that occurred in several businesses in Visalia, officials with the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

According to prosecutors 31-year-old Timothy Bethell of Winchester (Riverside County) was sentenced to a term of five years and four months in local state prison after pleading guilty to 20 counts including 17 felonies of theft, burglary, attempted burglary, and vandalism as well as several misdemeanors for vandalism and possession of a smoking device.

Court documents show the crimes were committed between mid-December 2022 through January 2023 against nine downtown Visalia businesses. The crimes encompassed the breaking of windows and doors as well as thefts of cash and electronics.

Officials say over $20,000 in theft, damages, lost revenue, and lost wages were reported.

This defendant epitomizes the dysfunction caused by the passage of soft on crime policies such as AB 109 and propositions 47 and 57. His wake of destruction crosses county lines and irreparably impacts small businesses everywhere he travels. Windows and doors can be fixed, but lost earnings, wages, and cancelled insurance policies cause real harm to real people trying to make a living. Tim Ward, Tulare County District Attorney

DA authorities established Bethell has an extensive criminal history starting with a 2014 felony drug conviction from Fresno County, they say he began his first crime spree in August 2021 when he burglarized, vandalized, and stole from seven Visalia businesses.

After his arrest, Bethell pleaded no contest to 14 felony charges of burglary and vandalism. He was sentenced to four years of suspended state prison and two years of probation in September 2021, according to the DA’s office.

Bethell was released to a recovery program but immediately absconded and failed to report to probation. Eight days later, Bethell committed and pleaded no contest to an additional felony burglary at a Visalia Walgreens where he stole $2,800 in cash and merchandise.

But instead of sentencing Bethell to prison per the prior four-year suspended prison sentence, the court sentenced him to one-year local state prison and one year of mandatory supervision.

Bethell was released from custody in May 2022, and, by request, his mandatory supervision was transferred to his home county of Riverside.

Then in the summer of 2022 while in Riverside County, Bethell committed even further vandalism and thefts and pleaded guilty to six more felonies against five businesses.

In early December 2022, he was sentenced to three years in local state prison but was released three days later due to jail crowding.

Bethell failed to report to probation and then returned to Tulare County where he committed the noted offenses for Wednesday’s sentencing.

This defendant has proven one thing and that is when he is not in custody, he will victimize another hard-working business owner. Our office argued that he deserved no more chances. We received several letters from the community voicing their frustration and asking for real punishment. We share in their frustration that a maximum commitment was not ordered. Tim Ward, Tulare County District Attorney

In total, Bethell now possesses 39 felony convictions. A restitution hearing is scheduled for April 19, 2023. Bethell’s maximum exposure under the law was 7 years, and eight months in a local prison.