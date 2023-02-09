MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of murdering his girlfriend back in 2020, officials with the Madera County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Madera County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies arrested Francisco Cordova after they say found a woman dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Donald Avenue in Madera.

MSCO officials said a man reported that his father was inside a bathroom covered in blood and he was not able to find his mother.

When deputies arrived at the scene they said they found 42-year-old Norma Castillo-Lopez dead and 54-year-old Francisco Cordorva suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital and was later arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Cordova will be sentenced on March 9th, 2023. Officials say he could be facing 50 years to life in prison.