FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to time in state prison for throwing a shovel at a detective during a high-speed chase, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday, officials said 28-year-old Antonio Jesus Palomino of Fresno was sentenced to 12 years and four months in state prison for an assault with a deadly weapon against a detective with the Help Eliminate Auto Theft (H.E.A.T.) task force.

On the morning of September 25th, investigators said they had spotted a stolen SUV near West Avenue and Golden State Boulevard in Fresno.

Authorities said Palomino was driving a stolen SUV when he led investigators on a high-speed chase along Highway 99, Highway 41, and surface streets throughout Fresno.

During the chase, officials said Palomino threw a shovel out of the sunroof, which ended up in the path of a detective’s vehicle.

The detective was forced to swerve at a high rate of speed to avoid being hit by the shovel.

Palomino was previously convicted of a strike offense for assault with a deadly weapon resulting in great bodily injury in December 2014.

Officials said his latest conviction marks his second strike.