DA: Man pleads guilty to shooting and injuring deputy near Tollhouse

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has pleaded guilty to shooting and injuring a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy and a horse near Coarsegold in 2019.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office says Michael Congdon pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and animal cruelty.

Authorities say Congdon was arrested on July 2, 2019, after he used a semi-automatic rifle to open fire on Deputy John Erickson and a civilian he had with him for a ride-along during a land dispute.

Erikson was shot once in the back and also received gunshot wounds to both legs. After being surrounded by officers, Congdon gave himself up to authorities and was taken into custody.

Following his arrest, authorities say Congdon confessed to shooting Erikson and admitted he had also opened fire on a horse he was talking of.

The District Attorney’s Office says, based on his plea, Congdon now faces a stipulated sentence of 50 years and 8 months to life in prison, having waived his right to appeal.

Congdon is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 5 for sentencing.