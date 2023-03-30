TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man has been found guilty of sex crimes with a minor in Porterville, officials with the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

DA officials say 25-year-old Anthony Molinero was convicted of one felony count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, one felony count of communication with a minor for sexual purposes, and one misdemeanor count for annoying or molesting a child.

According to court documents, the crimes were committed against a teen 13 to 14 years old between 2018 and 2019 after Molinero initiated contact with the victim on Instagram.

Sentencing is set for April 26, in the Tulare County Superior Court where Molinero could face a term in state prison and would be required to register as a sex offender.