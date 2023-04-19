TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 43-year-old man has been found guilty of assault and gun related crimes, officials with the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced con Wednesday.

Prosecutors say on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, just after midnight, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trailer near Dinuba where a fight was in progress with weapons. When they arrived, they said learned that Ramirez who was intoxicated was also armed with multiple firearms, was threatening family members and himself.

Additionally, Ramirez spoke about getting into a shootout with law enforcement, officials said. For the next four hours, deputies and county crisis representatives said they spoke to Ramirez who had barricaded himself alone in the trailer.

According to authorities, Ramirez would periodically emerge with a revolver and shotgun and reiterate his intentions to harm himself and law enforcement. In one instance, Ramirez fired a round from the revolver into the air. At around 4:30 a.m., Ramirez surrendered and was taken into custody.

Following a three-day trial, the jury returned guilty verdicts on five counts, related to assault, firearm and ammunition possession and threats to law enforcement personnel. DA officials say Ramirez possesses a felony domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon conviction, a strike offense, from 2022.

Ramirez could face over 47 years in prison when he is sentenced, according to prosecutors.