VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) A 29-year-old has been found guilty in a 2019 shooting death of a local dairyman in Visalia according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

Court documents show that, on Sept. 3, 2019, 29-year-old Jorge Rivera, who was an ex-employee of the victim, shot the victim multiple times with a 9mm handgun at a dairy located in the 10100 block of Avenue 352.

Prosecutors say witness accounts provided to detectives stated that Rivera was looking for the victim and that a car similar to Rivera’s was seen on surveillance video leaving the area after the crime.

Rivera was located and arrested hours later near Richgrove driving the same vehicle. When law enforcement officers searched it, they said found several firearms including an AR-15 and the murder weapon, authorities added.

On Tuesday, 29-year-old Rivera was found guilty of first-degree murder with the special allegations of personal use of a firearm and personal discharge of a firearm as well as felony possession of an assault weapon.

Rivera has been scheduled for sentencing on March 29, 2023, and could face life in prison, according to prosecutors.