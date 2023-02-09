TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was denied parole in a 1998 Tulare County murder, according to the Tulare County District attorney’s office.

The DA says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Jesus Legaspy, for the 1998 murder of a 17-year-old.

In November 1998, Legaspy was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison. The DA says around 2:00 a.m. on the morning of June 4, 1998, Legaspy, was walking with a group in Tulare after an evening of partying. Legaspy recognized the house of a rival gang and attempted to steal the radio of a car parked in the driveway.

Officials say the teen victim, who was leaving a party at the house, confronted the group and Legaspy drew a .22 revolver and fired multiple shots, hitting the victim in the head and thigh.

The victim died a few hours later at a hospital. After his arrest, Legaspy took Tulare Police Department officers to the location where he buried the murder weapon.

Legaspy is currently serving a life sentence at Folsom State Prison.